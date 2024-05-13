How hot will summer be in New York? Here's what AccuWeather predicts

Bring on the heat. AccuWeather has released its long-term summer forecast, which calls for some sultry summer days. Meteorologists predict temperatures will soar 2 to 4 degrees above the historical average across more than half the country this summer season, which starts on June 20.

AccuWeather also predicts flooding and a potentially record-breaking hurricane season for the Gulf Coast states, as well as drought conditions in multiple regions.

Here's AccuWeather's summer forecast for New York and the Northeast.

From June through August, Accuweather predicts:

Temperatures will be 3 to 4 degrees higher than average in New England, including in much of western New York.

Heavy rains in New England could relieve the heat in June and July, but noted that "drier weather could result in some of the hottest weather for the region in August," according to AccuWeather forecaster Paul Pastelok.

New York City will likely see twice as many 90-degree days to 2023, when there were 12.

Highs are expected to surpass 90 degrees far more often in many northeastern cities, including Philadelphia, Boston and Washington D.C.

According to the National Weather Service in Buffalo, average normal temperatures for Rochester in June, July and August were are 68, 72 and 71 degrees, respectively. In 2023, Rochester only saw two days that reached the 90-degree mark. The hottest day of 2023 was on July 6, when the high reached 91 degrees. The second hottest day was Sept. 6, when the high reached 90.

Thunderstorms predicted in the summer heat

The Rochester region is expected to be 3 to 4 degrees above normal this summer.

"Severe weather events can be frequent in June and part of July," Pastelok said.

The anticipated heat will contribute to an uptick in severe weather, according to AccuWeather. In New York, the peak of the summer's severe weather is predicted in July and August.

How do hurricanes fit into the 2024 summer forecast?

A "super-charged" hurricane season is expected, fueled by the predicted hot summer.

"All indications are pointing toward a very active Atlantic Hurricane season in 2024," AccuWeather lead hurricane forecaster Alex DaSilva said in a news release.

The agency is predicting 20 to 25 named storms across the Atlantic in 2024, including eight to 12 hurricanes, some stronger than others. This is far above the 30-year historical average of 14 named storms across the Atlantic and seven hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

How does AccuWeather make long-range forecasts?

The agency uses the latest in weather technology, with the group's work being "the result of many years of research, backed by great intellectual property and patents, a talented IT staff, and a team of more than 110 meteorologists," according to the AccuWeather website.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Rochester NY Weather: Accuweather summer forecast 2024 for New York