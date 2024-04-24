Hot, quiet day before wind storm arrives

Wednesday morning is off to a mild start. Low clouds are sitting over the northeast highlands and east plains, and they will clear by around 11 a.m. High clouds are moving into southwest New Mexico, and they will spread northeast across the state throughout the day, leading to cloudier conditions than the rest of the week, so far. Temperatures will be warmer than normal again, staying the 70s, 80s and 90s. A light breeze of 15 to 30 mph is expected this afternoon. Much windier weather will arrive Thursday.

Forecast Continues Below

A storm moving past New Mexico on Thursday will bring 40 to 60 mph wind gusts across the state. Most of New Mexico will be under red flag warnings for high fire danger, but there will be moisture in northwest NM, where there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start to cool down on Thursday through the Saturday.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.