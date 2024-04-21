Hot and cloudy Sunday

It’s going to be a cloudier day today, but still hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Central Florida will be breezy at times, with winds that are 10-20 miles per hour.

Later tonight and tomorrow, scattered showers will be possible as the next front moves through the area.

The front will bring a nice little cool down in temperatures.

Central Florida will wake to the 50s early in the week, with highs returning to the 80s.

