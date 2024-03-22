Hot air balloon crashes into power lines in Minnesota, sparking a brush fire

A hot air balloon accident Wednesday along a highway in Rochester, Minnesota, sparked a brush fire nearby, authorities said.

Rochester police said they responded to reports of a hot air balloon accident on Highway 63, between 40th and 48th streets SE, around 6:50 p.m. Wednesday.

While the balloon was trying to land in a field, a gust of wind pushed it into a nearby power line, causing the basket to disconnect from the balloon and fall 20 to 30 feet to the ground, police said.

Sparks flew from the power lines, prompting a small brush fire next to where the basket landed, according to police. The Rochester Fire Department responded to extinguish the flames.

hot air balloon accident (Minn. Dept of Transportation via KARE)

Three passengers were in the balloon at the time, two of whom reported “very minor” injuries, police said.

The balloon was found a couple of miles away after it was seen drifting southeast without its basket, officials said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, police said.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com