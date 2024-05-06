How hot will the 2024 summer be in Georgia? AccuWeather releases its national forecast

Georgia summers are notably hot and this summer will be no exception.

According to forecast data provided by the Weather Channel, the heat index is already expected to reach between 100-104 degrees and it's only the early part of May. AccuWeather recently released its annual 2024 U.S. summer forecast giving a look at the summer weather expectations across the nation.

Here's what the forecast is calling for and a look at what Georgians may want to prepare for:

What is this summer's national weather forecast?

FILE - AccuWeather's 2024 summer forecast predicts a hotter summer than average across the country, including in Georgia.

The AccuWeather summer forecast is predicting temperatures to jump 2 to 4 degrees above the historical average across the nation. Here are some of the key takeaways from the report:

More 90-degree days are expected in New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Chicago this summer compared to 2023, driving up energy demands.

Drought conditions are forecast to expand in the Northern Rockies, interior Northeast, and Interior Southwest.

Forecast for “explosive” hurricane season could lead to increased flooding threats along the Gulf Coast.

California is expected to remain free of widespread drought this summer.

What is the summer 2024 forecast for Georgia?

Statewide, AccuWeather is predicting Georgians will see temperatures one to two degrees higher than the historic averages. This is the same for Alabama, Mississippi, and the Carolinas. The anticipated heat is also likely to contribute to uptick of severe weather. For the entire southeast, including Georgia, June through August is predicted to be the peak time for storms and similar severe conditions.

Looking ahead, July is likely to be the hottest summer month. On average, temperatures will likely be up to 90 and 95 degrees, depending on where in Georgia you live.

However, what it feels like outside is determined by the Heat Index, which is calculated with the air temperature and humidity. A heat index calculator is available at noaa.gov.

What to do when the heat gets extreme?

When it gets too hot, it can become medically unsafe as the chances of heat exhaustion or even heat stroke rise. According to a study conducted by the CDC's GRASP program, just between 2002 and 2008, there were more than 14,000 heat-related hospitalizations.

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency explained that heavy sweating, weakness, cold, pale and clammy skin, a thready pulse, and possible fainting/vomiting are all indicative of heat exhaustion. Meanwhile, heat stroke is a severe medical emergency that happens when the body temperature reaches 106 degrees or higher. Symptoms include hot dry skin, rapid and strong pulse, and possible unconsciousness. Summon immediate emergency medical assistance.

Here are some tips to prepare for severe heat:

Check and ensure your home's cooling system is working properly.

Research your local cooling shelter options.

Keep windows covered with shades, drapes, or temporary reflectors.

Here are some tips for when the heat gets dangerous:

Stay indoors as much as possible.

Drink plenty of fluids and replace salts and minerals in your body.

Limit your consumption of alcoholic drinks.

Never leave children or pets alone in closed vehicles.

Dress in loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothes that cover as much skin as possible. Protect your face and head by wearing a wide-brimmed hat.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: How hot will summer be in Georgia? AccuWeather releases 2024 forecast