Hospital looking to identify woman found at downtown L.A. apartment complex

Los Angeles General Medical Center is again asking the public’s help to identify a patient.

The Boyle Heights hospital is currently treating a woman who was found unresponsive at an apartment complex in downtown Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services says the woman is believed to be between 40 and 50 years old with a thin build standing 5 feet 1 inch and weighing only 86 pounds.

Los Angeles General Medical Center is asking the public's help to identify a woman who was found unresponsive in downtown L.A. on April 18, 2024. (Los Angeles General Medical Center)

She has dark brown or black hair and blue eyes, officials said, as well as a small tattoo on her right forearm.

She was brought to the hospital Thursday after she was found at the Ford Apartments at 1000 E 7th St. in downtown Los Angeles.

Due to patient confidentiality laws, the hospital is unable to provide details about her medical condition.

Anyone who might recognize the woman or has information that can lead to her identification is urged to contact Cesar Robles, a clinical social worker at L.A. General’s Department of Social Work, at 323-409-6884 or 323-409-5254.

