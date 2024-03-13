Horse rescued from a trench by firefighters and vets

STORY: Nala, a beloved 10-year-old horse, had tumbled into a trench, leaving her distressed and unable to climb out.

Nala remained trapped until the OCFA's emergency command center received a 911 call and an experienced rescue crew was promptly dispatched, alongside technical rescue experts.

Firefighters successfully freed Nala after she was sedated to ease the rescue process. The veterinary staff declared the animal was healthy and unharmed after the rescue operation.