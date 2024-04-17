‘Hope he gets his mind right’: Woman says childhood friend threw ball of fire into her Boston home

A man who police said tried to set a woman’s Boston home on fire is in custody on arson charges.

Ladarrell Murchison, 30, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on offenses including arson of a house, attempted arson, and breaking and entering in the daytime, among other charges, according to the Boston Police Department.

The victim, Tanea Smith, said she is childhood friends with Murchison but doesn’t know why he would try and cause this kind of destruction to her home.

Murchison was arrested on Tuesday night hours after investigators said he ran from the scene of the alleged crime at the Olmsted Green Housing Community on West Main Street.

Smith said Murchison showed up to her apartment on Tuesday afternoon, smashed her front and back windows, and threw a ball of fire inside. A portion of her interior wall and ceiling are charred black and her floor was left covered in glass and soot.

Fortunately, the fire burned itself out without anyone getting hurt.

“Not too long ago I lost my mom, and I came home and I couldn’t even go in the house,” a tearful Smith said. “I don’t really have all of this put together, my mom is the one who put this together.”

Neighbors were also concerned about how this fire could have spread.

“My thought was about the kids and the fire because of the way these houses are built and they’re so close together. That was my major concern,” Earl Johnson explained.

Smith added, “I hope he gets his mind right. He needs some type of therapy or something.”

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW