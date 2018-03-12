S-Hooks Are for So Much More Than Just Kitchen Organization

What differentiates the S-hook from any other hook is its curves. There's no arguing that it's the ultimate utilitarian item, but the S-hook's shapely design gives it unexpected flair. And so, what was once something you bought solely for connecting rope and chains made its way into the world of interior design. (It doesn't hurt that 20 standard ones go for less than $10 on Amazon.) When you think of the S-hook, the kitchen probably comes to mind. There's many a Pinterest pin of pots, pans, and utensils hung daintily from these guys. But that's far from their only use. Here, four other ways you can put s-hooks to good use:

Hang towels and toiletries on the bathroom towel rod

We're talking everything from your loofah to your bath brush. (P.S. This is the excuse you need to buy the pretty versions.)

Photo: Sarah Pletka/Courtesy of Townsend Interiors More

Get tools out of the way in the garage

Scissors, paintbrushes, and the like go on standard-size S-hooks. Pick up oversize ones for storing any unwieldy items—think the garden hose.

Hide tote bags, belts, hats, and jewelry in your bedroom closet

It's time to take back the armchair piled with random stuff that's never had a place to go (until now).

Rearrange cleaning supplies in the hall closet

Get ready to be amazed by how much storage space you have after you move the bulky broom and dustpan off the floor.