Honoring our fallen heroes at the Air Force Academy

(U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.) — The United State Air Force Academy (USAFA) is home to our nation’s future protectors of the skies. As graduation approaches next week, the Academy marked the upcoming sacred holiday, Memorial Day, by inviting the southern Colorado community to come together on Friday morning, May 24 to honor our fallen heroes.

“It’s become a tradition,” Noah Klismith said. “We always do the wreaths. We always do the flags. Just nice to be here with my grandparents and my brother.”

Noah Klismith and his brother Eli were among the hundreds who paid their respects by visiting the Academy’s cemetery and helping to place flags on veteran graves ahead of Memorial Day. This was a special moment as Noah has participated in this act of appreciation since he was five years old, thanks to the values his grandparents instilled in him.

“My grandpa fought in the Air Force in Vietnam, so he definitely taught us about the military and veterans and things like that,” said Klismith.

Volunteers of all ages came out to place more than 1,500 American flags, some with connections to USAFA, others hoping to teach their children what it means to serve our country.

“This cemetery here at the Academy, it means so many things in so many ways,” Darrel Whitcomb, 1969 USAFA Graduate said. “I remember as a young cadet coming by here and it was just barely starting up and of course, you can see what it is today, this is a multigenerational place of honor.”

Before the placing of the flags began, one father and son could be spotted reading the gravestones of fallen men and women.

Whitcomb recalled his years of service as an Air Force Officer, and the lifelong connection created with his fellow graduates. Throughout the morning on Friday, he could be spotted not only placing flags at gravestones, but also coins, which hold great meaning for those who serve.

“What we do when we come along and we honor our fallen friends here, we take a nickel and we throw it on their graveside here,” Whitcomb explained. “So, they can know that we’ve been here, once again honoring them. Then we always, of course, stand by and give them a very sharp salute because they were one of us. They are part of who we are, and so that’s a very important Air Force tradition.”

Several gravestones were topped with coins, a sign of respect for one’s service.

A visiting group of Boy Scouts were determined to honor General Paul Carleton, who is directly related to one of the troop members. These boys were committed to placing a flag and paying their respects properly ahead of the Memorial Day weekend.

“It’s exciting for our troop to come out every year to either lay wreaths or to lay flags because we have a personal connection to a member who is buried here, General Paul K. Carleton the first is the great grandfather of one of our scouts, Paul K. Carleton the fourth,” said Ric Trimillos, Scoutmaster of Troop 66. “Our troop has a deep connection to coming out here every year and honoring our veterans and those who have served.”

Andrew Randall, a Boy Scout from Troop 66, was the one who found the special gravestone they were looking for.

Greg Bruce and Del Stiegemeier were also among the crowd. Typically the two can be spotted in the fall at Falcon Stadium, as part of the Gridiron Skilliteers tailgating group.

Coming out to show their support Friday morning meant a great deal to the two, both who are big supporters of veterans.

“Just remembering the service these guys gave and they literally gave all and that we should all be very thankful for the folks who serve,” Bruce said.

USAFA maintains the only active cemetery in the Air Force, meaning new burials will occur and can expand. For details on visiting the cemetery, click here.

“As it continues to grow, and it will be ever growing, the Air Force Academy cemetery, here as we produce more classes,” Whitcomb said. “Our young men and women go off and they live their lives. Many of them will fall in combat, that’s one of the things, unfortunately, we do. But this is our place, this is our coming home to place.”

Looking over the gravestones, each bearing an American flag, serves as a reminder to the southern Colorado community of the true meaning behind Memorial Day: honoring those who gave their all.

