Here’s what Honig says ‘blew his mind’ during final day of testimony in Trump trial

FarmboxRx decided to bootstrap because founder Ashley Tyrner didn't like the advice she was getting from potential backers. Tyrner told TechCrunch's Found podcast that when she went out to raise money for FarmboxRx, a direct-to-consumer produce box company meant to solve food deserts at the time, she found that venture investors were interested if, and only if, she agreed to pivot her company toward a hot trend of the moment. Instead, the company leaned into its existing produce box-focused model and the supply chain it built around that strategy, and built a new revenue stream on top of that.