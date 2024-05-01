Honesdale Borough Council agrees to remove older playground set in Central Park

The old playground equipment in Honesdale's Central Park, sitting next to the newer, more colorful version, is expected to be removed.

Councilor James Hamill, who chairs the Parks & Recreation Committee, said at the April 22 borough council meeting that the Department of Public Works (DPW), some years ago, reported that the tunnels were cracked, and were quickly removed. During a litter cleanup on the Saturday before the council meeting, Hamill said he and Councilor Tiffany Rogers noticed rust showing on the pieces that remain.

"This equipment, I think, was meant to be removed when the new equipment came in, but it was thought at the time there may be a little bit of life left, and so the more equipment, the more kids spread out on it," Hamill said. "But that equipment does not owe us anything."

Parts are boarded up and some areas "look pretty rough," Hamill said.

The equipment in question has been in place 24 years.

Honesdale playground equipment, installed in Central Park in 2000, is seen in front, and the 2016 playground set in the background, in this photo taken April 25, 2024.

Hamill made the motion to have the borough manager and others evaluate if it can be removed before the May 20 council meeting. The motion passed unanimously.

"I think it is an excellent opportunity to repair it and replace," Mayor Derek Williams said. He advised putting up signs to tell park users know change is ahead, and solicit feedback to see what people are interested in.

There has been playground equipment in the park at least since 1991, when the Honesdale Area Jaycees donated a slide and a teeter-totter. A major upgrade came in 2000, although the council at that time debated if it was allowed in the deed. Ultimately the council approved the project, requiring neutral earth colors to help it blend in. In 2016, a handicapped-accessible playground with vibrant colors was installed next to the old set.

Hamill added that over 30 volunteers participated in the litter cleanup in the borough parks on April 20. The DPW also participated.

Over 30 volunteers collected litter in Honesdale parks and other areas in town on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Autistic child sign

After discussion, a request by a West Street resident for a roadside traffic sign cautioning drivers to be careful due to their autistic child, was referred to the Streets Committee.

Borough Secretary Judy Poltanis said that the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation would require three signs due to the location of the home. Council President James Brennan commented that if they allow this, signs could "proliferate" with residents asking for similar signs for varied conditions. He said that "a child could be grossly independent and not autistic and could run out in traffic."

More Honesdale business

Bids are being sought to pave Ridge Street up the hill to Cherry Street.

A facade grant will be sought, up to $5,000, to provide outside lighting at City Hall.

A ceremony to plant the "Liberty Tree" in Central Park is set for Sunday, May 19, at 1 p.m. The tulip poplar tree is meant to honor America's 250th anniversary in 2026 and is being hosted by Amerca250PA and the local Freemasons lodge.

The second annual Community Pool Day is set at the borough pool complex on Fair Avenue, Tuesday, July 6, with free admission.

Friday, May 24, at noon there is a ceremony set to dedicate the new Central Park event stage, purchased by the borough. It will be named in memory of Arthur E. Fasshauer, who started the Wayne County Creative Arts Council summer park concert series in 1967. The old stage, which was owned by the Arts Council, carried that distinction.

The council unanimously voted to hire Susan Shaffer as borough manager, ratifying her contract at $80,000 a year plus benefits, effective immediately. Councilor Noelle Mundy, Personnel Committee chairperson, and Brennan thanked Secretary Judy Poltanis for taking on the borough manager duties during the long wait to locate and hire someone to take that role. “It is greatly appreciated,” Brennan said. “I don’t know what we would have done without you.”

Johannes Monsees was hired as the Zoning Office clerk at $17 an hour.

Williams proposed having lost bicycles, found over recent years and stored at the borough shed at Industrial Park, refurbished and given to kids.

The borough council normally meets on the fourth Monday at 6 p.m., but due to Memorial Day, the next meeting is rescheduled to the third Monday, May 20, at City Hall.

