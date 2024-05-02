Homicide suspect leads police on pursuit after attempted traffic stop

(FOX40.COM) — The West Sacramento Police Department said it recently arrested a homicide suspect after he led officers on a pursuit from West Sacramento to Woodland.

According to police, Joseph Baker was booked into Yolo County Jail about two weeks ago after he was seen getting into a vehicle near the scene of a homicide in West Sacramento.

When officers tried to pull the vehicle over, police said a pursuit began from West Sacramento and continued into Woodland.

Police said they were able to successfully use spike strips to slow the vehicle down.

“The vehicle eventually came to rest in a parking lot of a motel, where Baker then exited the vehicle and led officers in a short-distance foot pursuit before being taken into custody without further incident and booked into the Yolo County Jail,” police added.

The agency continued, “We are thankful for the partnership and collaboration with the following outside agencies that assisted with Baker’s apprehension: CHP air support and ground units, Fish and Game, and Yolo County Sheriff’s Office and Woodland Police Department.”

