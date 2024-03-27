Homicide suspect in custody after hourslong standoff, police source says

A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after an hourslong standoff in a Steele Creek neighborhood, a source said.

A police source told Channel 9 officers were looking for a homicide suspect. Neighbors said they saw someone being taken into custody.

ALSO READ: SWAT standoff ends at east Charlotte pawn shop

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon heard officers talking to someone in a room inside that house.

One neighbor recorded video of police shattering the second story window of the home on Split Pine Court. Seconds later, authorities flew a drone inside.

Tyler Dry saw it happen.

A homicide suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after an hourslong standoff in a Steele Creek neighborhood, a source said.

“It’s just an unreal situation,” he said.

He said the craziest part was not knowing why police were there or who they are after.

Dry could see the house and the shattered window from his yard, and he heard officers with a megaphone trying to talk to the person inside.

ALSO READ: CMPD asking for help finding suspect who killed man in Steele Creek

“‘You need to get outside of the house. Make the right choice. You don’t have to do this,’” he said.

He said the pleas got more intense as time passed. A couple of hours later, a tactical team moved in.

Then, there was a loud bang. A Channel 9 photographer heard it from a couple of blocks away and saw smoke rise from the house.

“We have kids, We have dogs. I just hope this situation is handled relatively soon,” Dry said.

Another neighbor captured video of police walking out of the house with a man in handcuffs.

Neighbors say there was a fatal shooting just up the street two weeks ago. Channel 9 is asking police if the standoff and arrest are connected to that.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD releases video from 30-hour standoff in southwest Charlotte)