Homicide investigation launched after 27-year-old shot to death in Belmont

(KRON) — The Belmont Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday evening. Police arrived at the scene following reports of shots fired and located a 27-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The shooting occurred at about 8 p.m. in the area of Hiller Street and Irwin Street in Belmont, police said. After the victim was shot, life-saving measures were immediately performed on the victim by BPD officers, medics from San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, and AMR.

Despite the measures taken, the victim succumbed to his injuries.

Belmont police are now seeking the public’s help. They ask that anyone with information regarding the incident or those who may have an active dash or security camera around the area of the incident to contact BPD at (650) 595-7400.

