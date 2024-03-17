'Into the homestretch.' Wales Road NE work resuming in Massillon after winter hiatus

Work is restarting on an Ohio Department of Transportation project to widen a 1.4-mile stretch of Wales Road NE in Massillon.

MASSILLON – The multiyear effort to widen more than a mile stretch of Wales Road NE is restarting after a winter recess.

Wales Road — between Pebble Chase Circle NE and Hills and Dales Road NE — will be reduced to a single lane as soon as Monday for the foreseeable future. The road will be maintained by flag operators to allow for storm sewer installation, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

"This is the last portion of work for storm sewers, widening and improving drainage on the road," said Justin Chesnic, public information officer for ODOT's District 4.

Overall, the effort is part of a $7.2 million project to resurface and widen a 1.4-mile stretch of Wales Road from Lincoln Way E to Hills and Dales Road NE. The bulk of the effort is grant funded, with the city picking up about $1.4 million. The city's share comes out of the Massillon Marketplace tax-increment financing, or TIF, district.

The final coats of asphalt for resurfacing and striping should begin by early summer, said Chesnic, adding that the project also includes new sidewalks and upgrading traffic lights.

"I'd say we're kind of coming into the homestretch of things," he said.

The Wales Road project is expected to conclude on or about July 31, Chesnic said. Work was put on hold in December by ODOT as a winter safety precaution.

The effort to redo the road kicked off in January 2021 with tree removal and utility work. ODOT came on site a year later.

