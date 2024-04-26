Homeland security talks online safety, fraud, and human trafficking at awareness event

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Department of Homeland Security Investigations spoke in Myrtle Beach about internet safety, fraud, and human trafficking.

The community event was hosted at the Mary C. Canty Recreation Center by Myrtle Beach Police and the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations said young people are not the only ones who are vulnerable to being exploited, but the elderly are too.

“With their lack of knowledge on technology, how technology works, they easily fall prey to a lot of these crimes unfortunately,” Jeremi Blankley said. Blankley is the Myrtle Beach and Wilmington resident agent in charge with the DHSI.

Blankley talked about the apps predators use to get to kids, the online risks for both younger children and teens, and ways to protect your kids.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received more than 36 million reports in 2023. It says it’s increased at an alarming rate from 10 years ago when it only had one million.

Blankley said this kind of information is important to know.

“I know what the red flags are, I can see exactly what I’m looking for, I can see exactly this doesn’t sound right and I’ll know who to report it to and I’ll know who to try to get help to solve this,” Blankley said.

Blankley also talked about fraud saying four out of five reports of fraud come from victims between the ages of 60 to 79.

He said with the use of AI, criminals can take the voice of a family or friend to pretend it’s a loved one to get money.

AARP reported 28.3 billion dollars was stolen from older Americans in 2022. Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said community members need to be aware of these schemes.

“Any information you can learn about how to keep yourself safe on the internet, on anytime you’re using your computer, how you can protect yourself when using your phone,” Prock said.

Prock said she’s grateful they get to host these kinds of events.

“These are things our community was telling us they wanted to learn more information about, that’s why we hosted this event and we’re going to continue to host events as well,” Prock said.

Blankley encourages anyone to reach out to the Homeland Security Investigations tip line or National Human Trafficking hotline for help.

