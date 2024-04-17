Home burglary attributed to organized theft ring; Power cut to disable security, cameras

PORT ST. LUCIE − A home burglarized in late 2023 was targeted by what the FBI classifies as one of a number of South American Theft Groups operating for decades in South Florida and across the nation, police said Wednesday.

At least five people were reportedly involved in the Nov. 27 burglary of a Port St. Lucie home, which police said was targeted because it belongs to an Asian business owner.

A 20-year-old Colombian man was arrested Dec. 26 in that case and charged with two counts of burglary to a dwelling, grand theft of at least $10,000 but less than $20,000, criminal mischief under $1,000 and tampering with a utility fixture.

Angel Alejandro Rojas-Morales also was apprehended among what police said was a group of seven arrested Dec. 5, 2023, by a Broward County Sheriff's Office task force during what was described in a police news release as the organized burglary of a Doral residence.

According to the police news release, Rojas-Morales was one of several lookouts while three others forcibly entered the Doral home during the burglary.

Of the seven, Rojas-Morales was the only person facing local charges for the November Port St. Lucie home burglary, said police Master Sgt. Dominick Mesiti.

Early mentions of South American Theft Groups appeared in reports of "Bling Rings" or organized jewel thieves, which the FBI said were tight-knit crews "often ... from the same hometown" and largely from South American countries of Colombia, Ecuador and Peru.

Port St. Lucie Police Department

According to a May 2007 FBI report, "They’ve been operating in the U.S. for more than 30 years; most members are here illegally."

Based out of its Miami headquarters, the FBI South American Theft Group Task Force was established in 2003 and comprises multiple state and local law enforcement and immigration agencies.

On Nov. 27, a safe containing $10,000 and several pieces of jewelry were taken from the Port St. Lucie home during the burglary during which five people and two vehicles were seen leaving the home just after 1:30 p.m.

Court records show, in interviews with detectives, Rojas-Morales said he was with friends in Colombia when he was asked to come to the U.S. and "admitted to illegally crossing into the U.S. via the Mexican border" in early 2023.

He lived and worked in Texas and then went to New York where he met with the members of what would become "the crew," which moved its operations to Florida.

Records show he told police, "he was on the lower end o(f) the rankings and assisted with committing burglaries" and took the safe from the Port St. Lucie home and later threw it into a body of water.

According to police, the group devises complex plans using hidden cameras, GPS trackers and radio signal interrupters to jam police communications.

The crew instructed its members "how to disable the electricity by manipulating FPL boxes" while staying at South Florida rental property, in order to bypass alarms and surveillance.

"They were impeding with the electricity to the home to circumvent any video recording (and) security devices," Mesiti said.

The Port St. Lucie burglary was the only instance on the Treasure Coast Mesiti said he was aware of regarding the group's organized thefts, which he said were "primarily hitting the Broward County area."

"They intentionally come from that country into our country and they are recruited to be a part of this organized group and they funnel proceeds back to their country," he said.

Regarding roughly four months between the arrest and the publication of the April 17 news release, Mesiti said, "the reason why it took months to release it (was) because of the active investigation."

"We didn’t want to impede other agencies' investigation," he said.

The group targeted Asian business owners specifically, because of what Mesiti said were suspected cultural and economic practices, which, he said, as a group, are thought to "tend to leave cash and jewelry at their homes."

More: Environmental issues prompt opposition to new street lighting on Hutchinson Island

More: What to know about Dave & Buster's 10th Florida location in Port St. Lucie

Corey Arwood is a breaking news reporter for TCPalm. Follow @coreyarwood on X, email corey.arwood@tcpalm.com or call 772-978-2246.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Organized theft ring behind targeted PSL home burglary, police say