Home and Away star Tammin Sursok explains hospitalisation

Home and Away's Tammin Sursok has opened up on her recent hospitalisation.

Recognised for portraying Dani Sutherland in the Summer Bay soap – a role she played from 2000 to 2004 – the actress took to Instagram yesterday (March 28) to reveal that she'd been concussed after falling off a bed headfirst during the making of a comedy clip.

The video poked fun at newborn-baby photoshoots, with Sursok posing in silly positions while wrapped in a towel up to her neck.

"Things I've learnt in the last two days..." she wrote alongside a neck-brace selfie.

"1 - Concussions can happen doing the stupidest things. And when it happens you might have to show or tell the doctor what you were doing. And it could be the most embarrassing moment of your life."

Her subsequent bullet points read: "Concussions can happen 24 hours after you do that stupid thing, so watch for symptoms [...] CT scans are weirdly soothing and when pumped with anti nausea medication can make you nap [...] When you have small kids the ER is like a mini vacation [...] Neck braces are good to sleep upright so maybe I'll take one home for the plane."



Jason Lowrie/Utopia Select/Shutterstock

"Thanks for all the well wishes," added Sursok, "feeling slightly better. Just a bruised brain and ego. And the scan showed I did have a brain. So that's good."

