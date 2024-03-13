Hochul wanted to cut school aid in her budget. NY lawmakers are pushing to restore it.

New York school districts facing state aid cuts under Gov. Kathy Hochul's budget would have that funding fully restored and even get 3% increases if state lawmakers have their way.

In separate counter-proposals released Monday night and Tuesday, both the Senate and Assembly batted aside aid changes that Hochul wants to make that would result in reduced funding for half of the 673 school systems that receive foundation aid, the largest form of state support for public schools.

The Democratic governor had defended the cuts by pointing to a 2% overall increase in school aid and to the big sums the state had given out in the last two years. But the many decreases for individual districts set off a clamor across the state, like the rally held in Mount Vernon this month to protest the $2.9 million aid cut slated for that low-income district.

Mount Vernon Acting Superintendent K. Veronica Smith speaks at a rally against the proposed state foundation aid cuts to schools at Benjamin Turner Academy in Mount Vernon March 1, 2024. Mount Vernon is one of half of the districts in the state to receive less funding.

What have NY lawmakers proposed instead?

The Democratic-led legislature would erase those cuts by preserving an aid provision known as "hold harmless," which has ensured no district gets less funding than it did the previous year. Hochul moved to end that practice in her budget, arguing that declining enrollment in some districts meant they no longer needed as much aid.

The Senate proposal indicates it would hike Hochul's $44.9 billion in school aid by $1.2 billion, to $46.1 billion. Both the Senate and Assembly plans give 3% hikes to districts whose aid would have been cut under the governor's plan, according to Brian Fessler, director of governmental relations for the New York State School Boards Association.

Lawmakers also dropped a proposed change by Hochul in the aid's inflation adjustment that would trim increases for other districts.

State officials recently raised their revenue projection for next year by $1.35 billion, giving them more leeway to boost Hochul's school aid proposal. In addition to that unexpected income, lawmakers in their budgets renewed a quest to raise taxes on personal income of $5 million and higher, which would bring in another estimated $1.1 billion, according to the Fiscal Policy Institute.

The release of the legislature's plans start negotiations between their leaders and the administration to hatch a spending plan for the fiscal year that starts April 1.

Aid changes: Half of Lower Hudson school districts would see aid cuts under Hochul's plan; check yours

Will Hochul compromise on school aid?

Hochul, speaking to reporters in Albany on Tuesday, was non-committal when asked about the counter-proposals on school aid. "I'm open to all ideas," she said. "But I know where I stand on these issues."

Yet she adamantly opposed any tax hike, as she did last year.

"Raising income taxes is a non-starter for me," she said.

Rural districts: Rural schools threatened by evaporating enrollment, proposed budget cuts

Among those applauding the aid restoration was the Alliance for Quality Education, an advocacy group that has long fought for equitable funding for lower-income districts in New York.

"With student needs growing and the impacts of the pandemic still being felt in classrooms around the state, now is not the time to be pulling back on the state’s support for students,” Marina Marcou-O’Malley, the group's co-executive director, said in a statement.

Rebecca Turner Academy senior Kimberly Mejia holds a sign at a rally against the proposed state foundation aid cuts to schools at Benjamin Turner Academy in Mount Vernon March 1, 2024. Mount Vernon is one of half of the districts in the state to receive less funding.

Her group also cheered the addition of $1 million for a study on how to update the foundation aid formula. But it chided lawmakers for not adding funds to replace the federal pandemic aid that districts will no longer get, saying that loss will endanger programs such as mental health support, summer tutoring and early education.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul presents her 2025 executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Albany, N.Y. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)

The right-leaning Citizens Budget Commission, in a statement, defended Hochul's attempt to eliminate the "hold harmless" rule, calling her proposal a "common-sense measure," and criticized lawmakers for seeking to raise taxes on the wealthy and businesses. Those increases would "weaken New York’s already precarious competitive position," it said.

The left-leaning Fiscal Policy Institute supported lawmakers' opposition to school aid cuts and their proposed tax increases, though it criticized those hikes for being temporary and too narrow, affecting only the "top 0.3 percent of taxpayers."

Chris McKenna covers government and politics for The Journal News and USA Today Network. Reach him at cmckenna@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: NY school aid: Lawmakers pushing to reverse Hochul's proposed cuts