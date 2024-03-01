State cuts to Mount Vernon schools would be 'catastrophic' and baffling, officials say

Mount Vernon school district officials and legislators from throughout the region used words like "catastrophic," "apocalyptic" and "devastating" to describe the impact a $2.9 million cut in state "foundation aid" would have on the city's schools at a rally Friday morning.

Half of New York's roughly 700 school districts stand to receive less in foundation aid for 2024-25 than they are this year under Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed budget. Hochul is seeking to stamp out a longtime provision that guarantees districts receive at least the same amount of aid as the previous year.

Mount Vernon Acting Superintendent K. Veronica Smith speaks at a rally against the proposed state foundation aid cuts to schools at Benjamin Turner Academy in Mount Vernon March 1, 2024. Mount Vernon is one of half of the districts in the state to receive less funding.

"Even if the $2.9 million is restored, we still have to cut some positions," Mount Vernon Acting Superintendent K. Veronica Smith said at the rally. "We really can't afford to take that type of a cut."

Foundation aid based on need

The proposed cuts in Mount Vernon are particularly baffling to school officials and legislators because by design, state foundation aid is meant to help fund school districts in poorer communities that typically raise less money through local property taxes.

It is common for districts to raise tax levies the maximum percentage allowed every year. But Mount Vernon has only raised its tax levy once in the last five years, in 2021-22, and it was only by .5%.

Rebecca Turner Academy senior Kimberly Mejia holds a sign at a rally against the proposed state foundation aid cuts to schools at Benjamin Turner Academy in Mount Vernon March 1, 2024. Mount Vernon is one of half of the districts in the state to receive less funding.

"This foundation aid formula was an effort to base the amount the state pays...on need, need not politics," state Sen. Shelley Mayer, chairwoman of the Senate Education Committee, said during the rally. "Well how could it be that this Mount Vernon school district could lose $3 million if it's based on need? It just can't be and it isn't right."

"Our tax levy is because we're considering our population here in Mount Vernon," Smith said after the rally.

In Mount Vernon, where 70% of students are classified by the state as economically disadvantaged, foundation aid has helped fill the gap. Foundation aid makes up almost 30% of the district's 2023-24 budget.

Legislators and other attendees vowed to fight to restore the funding for Mount Vernon and schools throughout the state. The state Legislature is due to reach a final budget deal with Hochul by April 1.

"This is not about cutting electives or extras," said Melinda Person, president of New York State United Teachers, the statewide teachers union. "They're not even going to be able to provide the basic foundational education that our students need and deserve."

Mount Vernon in 'significant' fiscal stress

Mount Vernon's financial troubles go beyond the potential $2.9 million cut.

Mount Vernon was one of three districts in the state to be classified as being in "significant" fiscal stress in a state Comptroller's report late last year.

In response to questions about why the district was under such significant fiscal stress, Smith said in emailed responses that the city of Mount Vernon has not delivered $11 million in taxes due to the school district in recent years.

She also noted that the district is paying two superintendents. Waveline Bennett-Conroy remains on paid leave as her handling of federal grant money is under investigation.

