Hobby Lobby will open a new Delaware location this year. So will Crumbl Cookies

A year after New Castle County's first Hobby Lobby opened, another Delaware Hobby Lobby is already in the works.

Prices Corner Shopping Center quietly signed a lease with the craft store giant in December of last year at 3240 Kirkwood Highway, confirmed Deborah Houston, vice president of leasing for the shopping center's Pennsylvania-based landlord, The Robbins Companies.

With more than a thousand stores, Hobby Lobby says it's the largest privately owned arts and crafts retailer in the world. Their stores offer home decor products, tableware, art supplies, fabrics and jewelry-making supplies.

Hobby Lobby did not respond to inquiries Monday, but the deal in Prices Corner was also confirmed by broker Damon Di Placido of Arrow Real Estate Services.

That's not the only thing happening at Prices Corner: Soon, there will be another location of viral pink-boxed Crumbl Cookies.

Here's what's happening this year at Prices Corner.

When and where will the Prices Corner Hobby Lobby open?

Delaware's third Hobby Lobby is planned for fall 2024 at Prices Corner Shopping Center on Kirkwood Highway, above the Target store. The store is accessed via an entrance to the left of the Target.

Hobby Lobby will open above the Prices Corner Target in the remainder of the former Sears.

A wholesale redevelopment of Prices Corner Shopping center, which began in 2019, has attracted a number of new retailers including Chick-Fil-A and Target. The 50-year-old-shopping center has since re-emerged as one of the busiest shopping centers in northern Delaware.

These days Prices Corner is almost fully booked. So from a casual glance, it may not look like there's room for another big-box store like Hobby Lobby.

But an offset second story above the Target, which is difficult to see from the parking lot, can be accessed via a door and escalator to the left of the Target entrance. The Hobby Lobby in Prices Corner will be around 60,000 square feet, and the grand opening is scheduled for fall 2024, according to Robbins vice president Houston.

When it opens, the Prices Corner Hobby Lobby will be Delaware's third, since the craft giant entered the state four years ago.

Delaware's first Hobby Lobby arrived in Dover, in 2020, followed by a second location in Christiana's University Plaza in February. When that store opened, the store's grand opening was mobbed with lines of shoppers and carts that spilled into the aisles of the store, with freshly stocked shelves already emptying by morning.

Crumbl Cookies will also open this summer in Prices Corner

A forthcoming Crumbl Cookies will open on June 27, 2024, in Prices Corner Shopping Center, at 3140 Kirkwood Highway, in a former Minute Loan store next to Auntie Anne's Cookies.

Meanwhile, a Crumbl Cookies location is also due to file into Prices Corner Shopping Center, on the opposite side of the parking lot from the Target.

Crumbl, founded just seven years ago in Logan, Utah, has already opened around a thousand stores in the U.S. and Canada. The business is known for gourmet cookies that come in a rotating variety of flavors and are delivered in pink packaging. Fans of the brand create "unboxing" videos, showing their reactions to each new flavor.

Crumbl has expanded quickly in the Diamond State since opening its first Delaware location in the Christiana Fashion Center in June 2023. Crumbl's second Delaware location cut its ribbon in March of this year at Dover’s Capital Station.

The third Crumbl, in Prices Corner, will arrive in equally short order: The grand opening is scheduled for June 27.

In an interview last year, Christiana Crumbl franchiser Devin Acton said he would potentially look into opening Crumbl locations south of Dover, as well.

