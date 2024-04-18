HMRC must not be allowed to investigate public figures in secret, say MPs amid Rayner house row

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) investigations into public figures should not be held in secret, MPs have said amid a row over Angela Rayner’s tax affairs.

The tax office is currently unable to comment on individual cases or even confirm whether an investigation is under way as a result of strict confidentiality laws.

The deputy Labour leader is facing scrutiny over claims she did not pay the right amount of capital gains tax (CGT), broke electoral law, and potentially committed council tax fraud.

Police looking into ‘a number of assertions’

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) has confirmed it is looking into a number of allegations made against Ms Rayner.

It is believed that while council tax fraud and electoral fraud would be investigated by police as potential criminal offences, HMRC would deal with any issues related to CGT.

Unlike the police, who will confirm if an investigation is under way or if offences are being considered, HMRC will not.

One tax expert, who did not wish to be named, told The Telegraph that HMRC investigators enjoyed “being able to hide behind confidentiality”.

Conservative MPs have said that HMRC should be free to say if an individual is being investigated, if it is in the public interest.

On Thursday, Greg Smith, the Tory MP for Buckingham, said: “We do have to maintain the principle of innocent until proven guilty.

“However, for someone, potentially the next deputy prime minister, the public have reasonable expectations to know if an investigation has been initiated.”

David Jones, a former cabinet minister, added: “If Rayner is under investigation, she should disclose it. The duty of transparency is on her and Keir Starmer.”

The tax office says it is “committed to being as transparent as possible” but has to comply with its statutory duty of confidentiality under the Commissioners for Revenue and Customs Act, 2005.

HMRC is prohibited under Section 18 of the act from “disclosing information it holds in connection with its functions”.

Ms Rayner has been accused of failing to pay CGT on the 2015 sale of a council house she owned on Vicarage Road in Stockport.

She has insisted that she lived at the property despite claims from neighbours that since 2010 she had in fact been living with her husband one mile away at a house on Lowndes Lane.

If she had not been living at the property, she would have been liable to pay capital gains tax when it was sold..

Married couples cannot legally have two primary residences for tax purposes. Tax experts have said that if Vicarage Road was Ms Rayner’s main residence and she did not pay CGT on it, it would have automatically become her husband’s primary residence for tax purposes too. Instead the house her husband owned around a mile away on Lowndes Lane would have been subject to CGT when it was sold.

No comment

A spokesman for HMRC said: “We can’t comment on individuals due to taxpayer confidentiality law and we can neither confirm nor deny investigations.

“To be clear, confirming an investigation into a taxpayer would be breaching taxpayer confidentiality law.”

While HMRC has declined to say whether it is investigating Ms Rayner, GMP has said it is looking at a “number of assertions”.

Steve Watson, Chief Constable of the force, said: “We are going to get to the bottom of what has happened, and we’ll work out where we go with it.”

