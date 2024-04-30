Hitting the polls May 4? Here's everything you need to know ahead of Texas' next election

It's almost Election Day in Texas.

Voters will head to the polls on May 4 to cast their ballots for candidates in a spate of races across the state. And there's a lot up for grabs.

To help you keep track of everything, here's a last-minute election guide for Central Texas.

Am I registered to vote for the May 4 election?

One of the most important aspects of voting in the May 4 election is making sure you can vote. Checking your voter registration status is easy to do online.

To check if you're eligible to vote in Travis County, click here. You can also check your voter registration status in Bastrop, Williamson or Hays counties.

What time do polls open and close on May 4?

If you haven't voted early or by mail, polls will be open between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. May 4.

If you are still standing in line to vote at 7 p.m., stay in line. You will be allowed to vote even if you haven’t been admitted inside a polling place as long as you’re in line.

When does early voting end in Texas? See key dates for May 4 election

Where can I vote on May 4?

If you're a Travis County resident, you can find a list of polling places here or by using the map below.

Click on the links to find polling locations for Bastrop, Williamson and Hays counties as well.

What's on the ballot in May 4 election?

Several Central Texas city and school district offices are up for grabs, and voters will also weigh in on a slew of propositions.

With so much going on, it might be difficult to discern what offices and issues are at play. Here's a helpful guide for everything on the May 4 ballot, broken down by county.

What do I need to vote on May 4?

Voters must present one of seven acceptable forms of identification at the polls, according to Texas law. The seven acceptable forms include:

Texas driver license

Texas election ID certificate

Texas personal ID card

Texas handgun license

U.S. citizenship certificate with photo

U.S. military ID card

U.S. passport

Those who are unable to present one of the forms of ID listed above may fill out a Reasonable Impediment Declaration at the polls and present an alternative form of ID. That could be a utility bill, bank statement, government check or voter registration certificate.

Know your rights as a voter

As a voter you have the right to request the following, according to the Secretary of State:

A ballot with written instructions on how to cast a ballot.

The polling place official can give instructions on how to cast a ballot (but not suggestions on how to vote).

Cast your vote in secret and free from intimidation.

Receive up to two more ballots if you make a mistake while marking the ballot.

Bring an interpreter to assist you as you qualify to vote if you do not understand the English language.

Help to cast your ballot if you cannot write, see the ballot, or understand the language in which it is written.

Report a possible voting rights abuse to the Secretary of State (1-800-252-8683) or to your local election official.

Cast a provisional ballot if your name does not appear on the list of registered voters.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Texas elections 2024 voter guide: Ballot, polling locations and more