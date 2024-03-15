History and science could solve mystery of three skulls found in Wall Tuesday

WALL−Mystery continues to surround the three human skulls and bones found by an excavation crew while digging a new foundation for a township home Tuesday.

Speculation has ranged from a murder site to a Native American burial ground to collateral damage from a speakeasy that was rumored to have been in the neighborhood.

Forensic scientists and a local historian are already working with police to solve the mystery of how the skulls and bones, discovered at the site on Narrumson Road by workers for Wiley Paving of Monmouth Junction, got there.

Authorities have released few details about the discovery. Monmouth County-owned tandem dump trucks carted soil away from the site Wednesday, presumably to sift through the dirt, according to a neighbor.

Skeletal remains found during home excavation on Narrumson Rd in Wall Township

When trying to solve the mystery of buried bones, Angelique Corthals, an associate professor of forensic anthropology and pathology at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, said the first thing she tells her students to ask when skeletal remains are discovered is, "Is it history or is it criminal?''

Historical remains are those believed to be 50 or more years old, and forensic anthropologists have a number of ways to estimate their age, Corthals said. Remains from a more recent death discovered on a construction site would likely be a criminal matter, she said.

Police who have consulted Wall Township Historian De Hearn about the discovery told her the bones were found deep in the ground, Hearn said. Combining that information with her wide knowledge of the local area, Hearn believes the remains were those of bodies buried in a family plot when farms operated in that section of Wall.

"The ground gets built up as these housing developments come in," she said. "I'm surprised they found them."

It was common practice in the past for farm families to bury their own in the soil they had worked, sometimes for generations, Hearn said.

De Hearn, Wall Township historian and the director of the Old Wall Historical Society, shared a theory about how three skulls and bones found at a construction site got there.

Corthals said grisly discoveries of buried skeletons happen "a lot'' at construction sites.

However, if the remains are of people buried on a family farm, it would be "very unusual'' for them to be interred there without some record of permission granted for the burial, Corthals said. That approval would most commonly come from the parish church, she said.

Hearn said that might be true, but only if the family belonged to a church. Some did not. She knows of no laws that outlawed the practice.

The lack of coffins found on the site so far on Narrumson Road does not dissuade Hearn from her theory. It was not unusual, particularly in the earlier history of the farms there, to only wrap the dead in blankets when they were buried, said Hearn who also serves as the director of the Old Wall Historical Society.

The subdivision, which appears to date back to the early 1950's according to a review of homes on Zillow, has streets that bear Native American names like Algonkin Trail and Minnesink Road. Hearn is not sure why exactly those names were chosen for that development. But the Lenni Lenape, the tribe native to New Jersey, did frequent the area in the summer, she said.

"They came here for the fish and all the clams, oysters and seafood and to be cooler in the summertime," she said.

They would travel to Wall from the Freehold area and would soon return since the soil farther north worked better for their crops than the sandy dirt of the coast, she said.

That was hundreds of years ago, although there were still a few Native Americans in the area when Hearn arrived in 1960, she said.

But Hearn does not believe the area around Narrumson Road is a Native American burial ground.

"I think if they're finding more than one or two sets of bones, I'm really thinking it's a family plot," Hearn said. "It was such a common way of life here."

Neighborhood lore has it that during Prohibition, a speakeasy operated in the area, a possible explanation for the buried bodies.

But Hearn has looked into that rumor about the speakeasy in the past and has found no evidence of it, she said.

For now, Hearn is still perusing maps from the 1800s looking for the name of the family who owned the farm that one time stood on the area around Narrumson Road.

"I'm sure they're doing forensics on (the bones) to try to get an age and everything," she said. "I'm anxious to see."

While Native American burial grounds are "always a very likely thing in America,'' Corthals said you can often tell from examining the remains and their location whether that is the case.

"A good forensic pathologist would be able to tell from the appearance of the remains themselves,'' she said.

One of the most obvious ways to estimate how old the skeletal remains are is whether they contain any traces of modern medicine, such as fillings in teeth or gold teeth, Corthals said.

"If you have a skull, this is gold,'' she said, explaining that anthropologists often can also determine the person's sex from the skull.

A test called a "carbon 14 analysis'' can tell how old the remains are, Corthols said.

Carbon 14 is an isotope in remains that degrades at a very steady rate, she said.

"By calculating the degradation of carbon 14 in remains, you can know how long ago they were alive,'' Corthols said.

The calculation is done with a calibrated machine and usually takes anywhere from a week to a month, she said.

You can also estimate the age of remains without a carbon 14 analysis by looking at the condition of the bones, Corthols said.

"If the bone has changed a lot, it's considered to be very old,'' she said.

After a body decomposes, it goes through another process known as diagenesis, where the organic compound in bones degrades, she said. Bones that are more brittle and discolored have gone through diagenesis, she said.

"Diagenesis occurs about one year after burial,'' she said.

Scientists can extract DNA from the bones to determine ethnicity, and by comparing it with DNA databases, possibly find relatives or identify who the remains belong to, the professor said.

Facial reconstruction on a skull is another way to attempt to identify the remains, she said.

Cause of death is more challenging.

Examination of bones can provide clues to medical problems, such as severe anemia, vitamin D deficiency and malnutrition, Corthols said."You can infer the potential for disease, but you can't say for sure whether the disease caused death,'' she said.

When there is evidence of trauma, "at a construction site, there's a chance one of those big trucks ran on it,'' Corthols said. But it's obvious if the trauma occurred after death, she said.

If the trauma occurred while the person was still alive, there would be evidence of the body immediately beginning the repair process, she said.

Kathleen Hopkins, a reporter in New Jersey since 1985, covers crime, court cases, legal issues and just about every major murder trial to hit Monmouth and Ocean counties. Contact her at khopkins@app.com.

Ken Serrano covers breaking news, crime and investigations. Reach him at 732-643-4029 or at kserrano@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Mystery of 3 skulls found in Wall: History, science may have answer