Hillary Clinton’s message on International Women’s Day: ‘Resist, run for office’

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Vital Voices Global Leadership Awards at the the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on March 8, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In a video posted to Snapchat on International Women’s Day, Hillary Clinton urged women to “resist” and assert themselves politically.

“There’s a lot to fight for: Planned Parenthood, education, health care, jobs,” Clinton said in the video, published Wednesday. “Every issue is a women’s issue. So stand up, resist, run for office. Be a champion.”

Clinton donned red, the official color of “A Day Without a Woman.” In honor of International Women’s Day, the organizers of January’s Women’s March on Washington promoted the initiative, encouraging women to strike on Wednesday to demonstrate their economic importance. Clinton also wore red Tuesday at a Girls Inc. New York luncheon, where she accepted the 2017 Champion for Girls Award.

Clinton’s words echo a video she released last month, when she called for “resistance plus persistence” from Democrats as they move forward. “Resist,” in particular, has become a call to arms for those who oppose the Trump administration’s agenda.

Since losing the presidential election in November, Clinton has spoken out politically only intermittently, although she has taken to Twitter to praise women’s causes, including the massive march on Washington following President Trump’s inauguration.

Thanks for standing, speaking & marching for our values @womensmarch. Important as ever. I truly believe we're always Stronger Together. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017





'Hope Not Fear'

Indeed.

And what a beautiful piece by Louisa Cannell. #womensmarch ????????????????????????????✨ pic.twitter.com/7h3Bzx79nB — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017





I stand w/ Nora Harren, a 17-year from Boise, ID, & every person marching for our values today. Onward! ✊✊????✊????✨ #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/02lOuXRHuz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 21, 2017





Scrolling through images of the #womensmarch is awe-inspiring. Hope it brought joy to others as it did to me.https://t.co/29oaMvk3hU — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 23, 2017





On Wednesday, she also commemorated International Women’s Day by retweeting a child’s note inviting a classmate to “join a club for female empowerment.”

On #InternationalWomensDay I'm thinking about this young girl, & all the others like her out there. ????✨ https://t.co/u1fvzAt1BI — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 8, 2017



