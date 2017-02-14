Hillary Clinton shares former aide’s colorful Michael Flynn taunt

Hillary Clinton reacted to the resignation of President Trump’s embattled national security adviser Michael Flynn by sharing a colorful tweet from Philippe Reines, one of her former top aides.

“What goes around COMETS around,” Reines wrote in a tweet directed at Flynn and his son, Michael Flynn Jr., and included a link to a page with listings for open job positions at Domino’s Pizza.

“Philippe’s got his own way of saying things,” Clinton tweeted, “but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news.”

Dear Mike Flynn & Mike Flynn Jr., What goes around COMETS around. And given your pizza obsession…https://t.co/rmyO7wyJKX xo Philippe — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) February 14, 2017





Philippe's got his own way of saying things, but he has a point about the real consequences of fake news… https://t.co/a02sXiaHfp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 14, 2017





During the 2016 presidential campaign, both Flynns used their social media accounts to spread false news stories about the Clintons.

Flynn Jr. came under fire for promoting the so-called PizzaGate conspiracy, which falsely claimed Comet Ping Pong, a Washington pizzeria, was the center of a child sex trafficking ring involving Clinton and her campaign chief, John Podesta. The furor around that fake news story culminated when a man enraged over the claims later showed up with a gun and opened fire in the restaurant. No one was injured.

The conspiracy theory first caught fire on the Internet in October amid the FBI’s investigation into emails discovered on the laptop of top Clinton aide Huma Abedin’s estranged husband, disgraced former New York Rep. Anthony Weiner. A tweet claiming that the NYPD was looking into evidence of Clinton’s involvement in an “international child enslavement ring” first made its way to fringe message boards and websites.

On Nov. 2, the elder Flynn shared a fake news story linking Clinton to sex crimes with minors, falsely stating that the NYPD was close to bringing charges against the Democratic nominee.

Then in early December, the gunman, who said he was “self-investigating” the fake news reports, opened fire inside the restaurant.

The 28-year-old gunman, Edgar Maddison Welch, told police he traveled to Washington from Salisbury, N.C., to free the child sex slaves, who never existed.

But the incident did not deter the younger Flynn, who remained defiant.

“Until #Pizzagate proven to be false, it’ll remain a story,” Flynn Jr. tweeted. “The left seems to forget #PodestaEmails and the many ‘coincidences’ tied to it.”

The Trump team subsequently distanced itself from the younger Flynn, who had served as his father’s chief of staff and was helping his father during the transition.

“That’s no longer the case,” Vice President Mike Pence said on Dec. 6.

It’s not the first time Clinton has used her social media account to respond to a Trump administration setback. Last week, after Trump’s challenge to a ruling against his controversial executive order on immigration was unanimously rejected by a three-judge panel of the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Clinton celebrated with a three-character missive.

“3-0,” she tweeted.

3-0 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 10, 2017





