Hillary Clinton on GOP health bill breakdown: ‘The fight isn’t over yet’

Hillary Clinton celebrated the failure of the GOP replacement for the Affordable Care Act Friday, but warned, “The fight isn’t over yet.”

The Republican-originated American Health Care Act was scheduled for a vote Friday, but the bill was pulled from the floor when leadership confirmed they didn’t have the votes necessary for its passage. Shortly after, Clinton posted a statement to Twitter lauding the “victory.”

“We cannot forget: This victory happened because people in every corner of our country committed their time and energy to calling their representatives, showing up at town hall meetings, and making their voices heard,” Clinton wrote.

Today was a victory for all Americans. pic.twitter.com/LX6lzQXtBR — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017





Clinton then posted a string of tweets with the stories of people who have benefited from the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act, some of whom appeared to be voters she encountered on the campaign trail last year.

But this fight isn't over yet and we can't forget who it's about. Here are some stories… — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017





Natarsha, whose breast cancer was caught early because of a screening at Planned Parenthood, which Republicans would defund. pic.twitter.com/oTXMjrw8Tv — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017





Luisa, who suffered from bone cancer and needed care ASAP – but the hospital wouldn't admit her without proof of insurance. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017





Keith, who brings his mother with Alzheimer's to work with him because he can’t afford care for her during the day. pic.twitter.com/HD9GyX9E9D — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017





Angelina, a young woman with autism who is already worrying who will take care of her when her parents are gone. pic.twitter.com/LwLQ8VcCsK — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017





Pam, who is raising her grandson because his parents are struggling with opioid addiction – a silent epidemic in so many communities. pic.twitter.com/PhfjzMTF1j — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017





Ryan, who was born with a disability and with the support of his family and world-class health care has had a lifetime of opportunities. pic.twitter.com/aHB9xvWU34 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017





She closed the series with a call to action:

Let’s not be distracted. Let’s continue to stand up, organize, resist, put forth good ideas to improve the existing system & peoples' lives. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 24, 2017





Read more from Yahoo News: