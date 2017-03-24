    Hillary Clinton on GOP health bill breakdown: ‘The fight isn’t over yet’

    Gabby Kaufman
    Staff Writer
    Yahoo News
    Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton
    Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

    Hillary Clinton celebrated the failure of the GOP replacement for the Affordable Care Act Friday, but warned, “The fight isn’t over yet.”

    The Republican-originated American Health Care Act was scheduled for a vote Friday, but the bill was pulled from the floor when leadership confirmed they didn’t have the votes necessary for its passage. Shortly after, Clinton posted a statement to Twitter lauding the “victory.”

    “We cannot forget: This victory happened because people in every corner of our country committed their time and energy to calling their representatives, showing up at town hall meetings, and making their voices heard,” Clinton wrote.


    Clinton then posted a string of tweets with the stories of people who have benefited from the Obama administration’s Affordable Care Act, some of whom appeared to be voters she encountered on the campaign trail last year.








    She closed the series with a call to action:


    Read more from Yahoo News: