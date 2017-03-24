Remembering the victims of London’s terror attack

Floral arrangements were placed near Westminster Bridge and outside New Scotland Yard on Friday, part of tributes to the victims of Wednesday’s attack outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

As dusk fell on Thursday, several thousand people gathered in London’s Trafalgar Square for a candlelit vigil to honor the victims and their families and to show London’s unity in the face of militant attacks.

Dignitaries, police and clergy, including Buddhist monks in brown robes, gathered on the steps leading to the National Gallery. There was a strong sense of solidarity and camaraderie, with Muslims mingling with Jews and people stopping to thank the police for their work. After speeches and a minute’s silence — the crowd was so quiet that Big Ben could be heard chiming in the distance.

Sughra Ahmed, a Muslim woman who traveled from northwest England for the vigil, said she’d been reduced to tears on the square by a woman who went out of her way to embrace her.

“Britain is one,” she said. “An attack on one is an attack on us all.” (Yahoo News Photo/AP/Reuters)

