Hiker reported missing in Davis County, search underway

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man is missing after having gone on a hike in Davis County Saturday, causing authorities to initiate a search, according to the Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

Tobias Braaten, 25, was reported as an overdue hiker Saturday night, officials said.

Courtesy of Davis County Sheriff’s Office

Braaten had reportedly gone out on the Fernwood Trail in Layton — authorities are asking hikers who were on the trail between Friday evening and Saturday evening to call Davis County Dispatch at 801-451-4150 if they had any sightings of him.

At this time, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office has asked for assistance from other search and rescue teams in the effort to find Braaten. Volunteers are not needed at this time due to conditions in the area.

“We’ve been asked if there is a need for volunteers. Conditions at higher elevation in this area are challenging and dangerous. We have asked for assistance from other SAR teams in the area and do not need additional volunteers. Thank you,” the sheriff’s office stated on social media.

