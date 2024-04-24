Highway 56 detour begins April 29 for road reconstruction in LeRoy

Apr. 24—Highway 56 motorists will encounter a detour beginning Monday, April 29, as road reconstruction starts in LeRoy, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

According to a release from MnDOT, 1.2 miles of Highway 56 through LeRoy will be reconstructed with the majority of the work expected to be finished in October.

Work will include the following:

* Reconfiguring Mower County Road 12, Highway 56 and Main Street East intersection to improve safety by reducing vehicle speeds while maintaining efficient traffic flow

* Constructing a cul-de-sac west of Mower County Road 12

* Creating a buffer zone between traffic and parking from Mather Street to Everett Street for biking

* Improving school crosswalk safety by constructing a bump out at Mower County Road 14 and creating a wider school parking zone

* Replacing aging storm water, sanitary sewer and water main utilities underneath Highway 56

* Extending water main past Ada Street

* Replacing curb and gutter

* Replacing sidewalks

* Landscaping, such as adding trees to boulevards (likely in 2025)

Construction will take place in three stages to better align with the city's sewer reconstruction efforts.

Work during Stage 2a is scheduled to begin and be completed early July. Crews will work between County Road 56 to South Mather Street and Everett Street and east of Ada Street. Traffic will be detoured along County Road 12, 53 and 11, as well as West County Road and 105th Street.

Crews will start on the east end and then move to the west end during and the full detour will be in place during this stage. Residents will be able to access their properties in the work zone. View the town detour map and the extended detour map.

Crews will work between County Road 56 to South Mather Street during Stage 2b. Traffic will be detoured along County Road 12, 53 and 11. This work is tentatively scheduled to begin in June and be completed mid-August. The start date depends on the progress of Stage 2a. View the town detour map and the extended detour map.

During stage 3, crews will work between South Mather Street and Everett Street. Traffic will be detoured south of County Road 56 and North Mather Street. This stage is anticipated to occur late-July to mid-October. View the detour map.

Residents and business owners with questions about access to properties can contact Tim Heins, 507-208-3840 or Dwayne Pike, 507-206-8364.