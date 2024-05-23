‘Highly unusual’: WeGo officials address security after 2 violent crimes within 4 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- A bus driver stabbed, and a young man shot on the steps of the Downtown Transit Center: both violent incidents that happened just days apart.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t comment on two significant security incidents that occurred in our system over the past week,” said Stephen Bland, the WeGo Public Transit Chief Executive Officer, as he spoke before the Metro Council addressing the department budget for the new year.

On Wednesday, Bland addressed safety concerns after two violent crimes happened at two different WeGo locations.

“The two unrelated incidents certainly raise the level of public awareness of issues surrounding the operations of public transportation in what is becoming a major American city,” Bland explained.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Last week, Metro Police say 31-year-old Kenneth Johnson shot an 18-year-old 6 times. According to police, the shooting was likely drug-related, happening outside the Downtown Transit Center.

“Within 2 minutes our on-site security and metro police staff responded to the incident, [and] police officers quickly apprehended the gunman,” said Bland, as he spoke about the shooting.

Then, four days later on Monday, 30-year-old Dericka Scivally was charged with attempted murder after an argument turned physical with a WeGo operator.

“The passenger began yelling at the operator, pulled out a knife, and reached around the operator’s protective barrier, and began to assault her with a knife inflicting cuts on her hands and arms,” said Bland, as he explained how first responders were on the scene within 7 minutes. “Following this incident, employee meetings were held at our operations facility to convey information to employees to listen to their concerns and to offer the services to our agency’s critical incident support services unit.”

The two crimes put a spotlight on security at WeGo facilities. However, on Wednesday before the Metro Council, MTA and WeGo officials assured the public that there is nothing to fear.

“The proximity and time of these two extremely serious and disturbing incidents is highly unusual and not accurately reflective of the overall safety of a system that carries approximately 30 thousand riders each day,” he explained.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

In a full statement from WeGo:

The proximity in time of these two extremely serious and disturbing incidents is highly unusual, and not accurately reflective of the overall safety of a system that carries approximately 30,000 riders each day, or a facility (The Elizabeth Duff Transit Center at WeGo Central) that sees approximately 15,000 visitors each day. With that said, the two unrelated incidents certainly raise the level of public awareness of issues surrounding the operation of public transportation in what is becoming a major city. As such, a review of ongoing and pending system security measures is worthwhile. Historical Efforts: 1. Between fiscal year 2017 and fiscal year 2024, WeGo Public Transit increased spending on contracted security services (contracted security firms and Metro Nashville Police Secondary Employment Unit) from $1,228,500 to $2,477,220, an increase of over 100%. This funding comes from WeGo Public Transit’s general operating budget, which is not supported by any type of dedicated funding mechanism. WeGo

WeGo is also currently working with a security consultant firm in a review that includes:

Completing a comprehensive, all-hazards, and system-wide threat, and vulnerability analysis.

Recommendations for placement of emergency call boxes, emergency messaging systems, intrusion alarms, and panic/distress alarms.

Conducting an in-depth analysis of the current security staffing model and recommending alternatives.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.