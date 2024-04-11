Hesperia man accused of driving drunk with kids in car

A 23-year-old Hesperia man is accused of drunken driving with two young children in his car earlier this week, authorities said.

A deputy first took notice of a vehicle driving erratically at about 9:50 p.m. Monday near Bear Valley and Quinnault roads in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

The car was "swerving between several lanes of traffic and driving on the dirt shoulder of the roadway," the department said in a written statement.

After pulling the car over, the deputy determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

"(He) had his two children, ages 3 and 5, in the back seat of the vehicle without child safety seats or seat belts," the statement said.

The children were released to the custody of a family member.

Stephen Barrientos, of Hesperia, was booked on suspicion of drunken driving and child abuse with potential to cause great bodily injury or death, according to sheriff's officials and county booking records.

Bail was set at $70,000 pending an initial court appearance.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: Hesperia man accused of drunken driving with kids in car