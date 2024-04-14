Herzog: We are protecting Europe from the Iranian 'empire of evil'

Israeli President Isaac Herzog has described Iran's attack on Israel as a "declaration of war" and said in interview with British broadcaster Sky News that Israel is protecting Europe from this "evil" country.

"We are here to protect Europe from this evil empire and it is time that this became clear," Herzog said in the Sunday interview, according to the Israeli government press office.

"It's about time that the world faces this empire of evil in Tehran, and make it clear to the Iranian regime that this cannot pass by, that this is unacceptable," the Israeli president said.

He also condemned the Iran-allied Houthi militia in Yemen, who, he said, are contributing to higher living costs worldwide by attacking ships in the Red Sea, and linked Iran to Russia's war on Ukraine, were Iranian drones are being used.