Hershey's Kisses the official candy of PA? Bucks County teens in Harrisburg for sweet vote

Pennsylvania could get a little sweeter thanks to a group of Bucks County high school students.

On Tuesday, legislation initially proposed by members of the Hershey Kiss Committee passed in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

State Rep. Perry Warren welcomed the committee, made up of juniors from Council Rock North in Newtown, to the Capitol for the passing of House Bill 1030, which calls for Hershey’s Kisses to be recognized as the official candy of Pennsylvania.

From left, State Rep. Perry Warren, State Rep. Kristin Marcell, State Rep. Tom Mehaffie and students from Council Rock School District visit the state Capitol in Harrisburg on Wednesday, March 27, 2024.

The bill was first proposed in 2021 when the students attended Newtown Middle School.

After heading off to high school, the committee members continued to advocate for the bill by contacting the Hershey Company, visiting Harrisburg, lobbying legislators, working with the bill’s prime sponsor, Rep. Tom Mehaffie, whose district includes the Hershey chocolate factory, and publicizing their journey in the media.

More: Ricky Moyer of Levittown makes it to Hollywood on 'American Idol'

Warren said he originally met with the students and social studies teachers, Rick Loughran and Matt McCarthy, three years ago to brainstorm their idea.

“The Hershey Kiss Committee wrote the proposed legislation and embarked upon their quest to designate Hershey’s Kisses as the state candy of Pennsylvania,” said Warren, who represents the 31st Legislative District in Bucks County, comprised of Lower Makefield, Newtown Borough, Newtown Township, Upper Makefield and Yardley.

“Today, three years later, these students, now juniors at Council Rock High School North, were in the Hall of the House for the vote on H.B. 1030. After a surprisingly heated debate, the bill passed by a vote of 130-71. Congratulations to the Hershey Kiss Committee.”

H.B. 1030 now heads to the Senate for consideration.

The students started their own website, thekiss4pa.org, and their own social media campaign for the effort, #thekiss4pa.

More: Council Rock students' push to have Hershey Kiss named official PA candy finds sweet success

Reporter Michele Haddon covers small business, economic development, community revitalization, art and culture for The Intelligencer and Bucks County Courier Times at PhillyBurbs.com. Please considering supporting local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Bill for Hershey's Kisses to be official candy of PA advances to Senate