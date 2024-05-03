This week's Caller-Times Student of the Week is Elena Miller of Gregory-Portland ISD.

Miller garnered about 61% of the votes. Zia Vial-Nadeau of Flour Bluff ISD was also nominated.

Here's what Gregory-Portland ISD shared about Miller:

Elena Miller is a junior at Gregory-Portland High School. Elena is taking AP environmental science, AP world history and AP English III. As a freshman, she passed three AP tests in chemistry, statistics and human geography, and as a sophomore she passed five AP tests in biology, microeconomics, macroeconomics, psychology and U.S. history. She was a regional qualifier for UIL math and science. She is a member of the National Honor Society.

The nominations for next week's poll will be published online at caller.com on Monday morning. Voting will run from 5 a.m. Monday through noon Thursday.

School officials have the opportunity to nominate high school students. Nominations are accepted each week.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi launches public health degrees

Who should be Caller-Times Student of the Week?

Coastal Bend school leaders seek ways to advocate for schools

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Here's who won Caller-Times Student of the Week