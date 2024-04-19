Here's why work is being done at this busy Peoria intersection

Cars pass by construction on natural gas lines at a property owned by Ameren Illinois on North University Street Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Ameren will be upgrading their natural gas infrastructure in North Peoria into the summer months.

Ameren Illinois will be upgrading a series of natural gas lines in North Peoria in the lead-up to a major hydrostatic pressure test this summer.

The company said in a statement that it had begun work this week along a seven-mile portion of an existing natural gas pipeline between the intersection of North University Street and West Willow Knolls Drive and East Boy Scout Road in Mossville.

Among the upgrades is the installation of a new gas regulator station at Ameren's operating center along University, in addition to other improvements to the regulators. Fitting replacements will be in the works at University and Pioneer Parkway.

More: Portion of this longtime Peoria shopping center is going up for auction

At Mount Hawley Airport, Ameren also plans to reroute the line along with installing new valves. Replacements for existing valves at the intersection of Illinois 40 and West Ravinwoods Road are also scheduled.

The company hopes to have the upgrades complete by mid-May before inspecting the seven-mile portion of natural gas line. All of this leads up to the hydrostatic pressure test, currently scheduled for August, which will examine how structurally strong the new and upgraded lines are.

Ameren is working with the city of Peoria and the Illinois Department of Transportation to help control traffic in the affected areas. At a site owned by Ameren at the intersection of University and Willow Knolls where work was continuing this week, traffic in the northbound lane along University had been limited to one lane in some areas.

Ameren's director of gas operations, Andrea Parker, said that the project will help to continue the company's commitment to providing safe, reliable natural gas to customers in Peoria.

"These proactive steps will ensure the continued safe, reliable delivery of natural gas today while preparing us to meet the future needs of our natural gas customers," Parker said. "Many customers think of Ameren Illinois as an electric company, but we also provide safe reliable natural gas service to Peoria. We have full-time natural gas professionals who live and work in the Peoria area who maintain the system; respond to gas leaks free of charge, 24/7, install new services, and perform construction projects."

For motorists who will be dealing with the construction over the next month, Karen Boulanger, Ameren's director of safety, said that people should pay attention to signs and slow down to ensure safe passage through the areas.

More: Peoria woman sentenced for 2022 shooting death of 21-year-old woman

"We need everyone's help when it comes to work zone safety in these neighborhoods and on every route where workers are present," Boulanger said. "The signs and cones create their protected work area. Please slow down as you drive on these local streets and pay attention. Our co-workers want to return home safely at the end of the day."

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Work being done at busy intersection in Peoria