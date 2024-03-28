Here's where to join in a solar eclipse watch party around Somerset County

Several places in and around Somerset County are planning to host events to watch the total solar eclipse on April 8. Here’s a list of the local events so far; we will add to this listing if more events are announced.

Mary S. Biesecker Public Library, 230 S. Rosina Ave., Somerset

On April 8, the solar eclipse watch event takes place from 1-4 p.m. Patrons and visitors can stop by and watch the eclipse outdoors or watch the NASA livestream in the library’s main reading room.

A week-long celebration is planned, as follows: April 3 at 10:30 a.m., Solar eclipse story time for preschool-age and toddlers, with songs, rhymes, stories and crafts planned. On April 5 at 3 p.m., eclipse crafts for children 5 to 12 years of age, all materials are provided and small children must be accompanied by an adult.

A limited supply of eclipse glasses will be distributed, free, from 4 p.m. April 5 through April 8 on a first come, first served basis while the supply lasts.

This photo, taken at the Somerset County Library, includes two pairs of stylish eclipse glasses made by young patrons, as well as a pinhole viewer (foreground, left) and a book for children that talks about the different types of clouds.

Somerset County Library, 6022 Glades Pike, Suite 120, Somerset

A Solar Eclipse Viewing Party is scheduled from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. April 8 in the open field behind the library. The public is invited, and those who plan to attend should bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on for the three-hour event. They can also download the Globe Observer app to join in a variety of activities that are planned as the eclipse progresses.

“We’ll be tracking air temperatures before, during and after the eclipse,” said Beth Hornig, assistant director of the library. They will also be listening for signs of how nature is reacting as the sky darkens, then grows lighter again as the eclipse ends, she said.

A limited supply of eclipse glasses are available, as well as pinhole cards to indirectly view the eclipse. To register for the glasses, complete the form at https://www.facebook.com/events/422116187162735/?ref=newsfeed

Ruth Enlow Library, 102 Parkview Drive, Grantsville

The library will host a viewing party at 1:30 p.m. April 8, with crafts and activities planned. A live video feed of the eclipse will also be shown. A limited supply of eclipse glasses will be given out on and after April 1, with one pair allowed per family.

The Grand Ballroom at Windber Recreation Park, 160 Rec Road, Windber

The Grand Ballroom team invites the public to an eclipse party from 2 to 4 p.m. April 8, with games, dancing and more activities planned. Guests should bring their own eclipse glasses, as none will be provided.

Kooser, Laurel Hill and Laurel Ridge state parks

No formal programs are taking place on April 8, but all of Pennsylvania’s state parks will be open to the public for viewing of the solar eclipse. Plan to dress appropriately for hours of sitting outdoors, and be sure to wear certified eclipse glasses or bring along an indirect pinhole viewer for safe watching of the eclipse.

