Here's the way-too-early Framingham weather forecast for solar eclipse on April 8

FRAMINGHAM — Want to know what the weather forecast is for the day of the solar eclipse on April 8?

The answer is, that it's too early to know for sure. But there are some promising early signs in Eastern Massachusetts.

A solar eclipse will occur above the U.S. on the afternoon of April 8. Most Americans will be able to see it in some form, but the distance between your location and the path of totality will determine how much of the sun will be covered by the moon.

In Massachusetts, it will be a partial eclipse.

What is the forecast for April 8?

The National Weather Service does not provide forecasts for more than a week in advance.

Meteorologist Hayden Frank, of the National Weather Service in Norton, said Friday that models suggest "favorable" conditions for April 8 in Eastern Massachusetts — but he strongly cautioned that it's too soon to predict the weather on April 8 and conditions wouldn't be known with any certainty until closer to the date.

“If you went with what we are looking at now, it basically indicates a somewhat favorable forecast," he said.

Frank stressed the weather forecast could change by April 8. Even if it's dry, clouds could develop and that would not be favorable for viewing, he said.

He also said it's too soon to differentiate the forecasts for different Eastern Massachusetts communities.

The Weather Channel is forecasting a bit further out. For April 8, for Brockton, Taunton, Fall River, New Bedford, Quincy and Plymouth, the forecast is mostly sunny with a 6% to 8% chance of rain, depending on the community. In Framingham, the outlook is a little less bright, with a prediction of partly cloudy with a 7% chance of rain.

