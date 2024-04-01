Here's an updated timeline for the Market Street median project | MyReporter

NCDOT officials say that the Market Street median project is expected to be complete sometime in the fall of this year.

After experiencing some delay, the Market Street median project is expected to be completed later this year. The Ogden stretch of the project is part of a broader effort to promote safety and traffic flow on the often-busy Market Street.

The new raised median will limit left-hand turns onto Market Street from Lendire Road to Marsh Oaks -- about a two-mile stretch of roadway.

“A new bulb out is being constructed for U-Turns, and a five-foot sidewalk on the northside and a 10-foot multi-use path on the south side runs the length of the project,” said Lauren Haviland of the NCDOT.

The scope of the project is expansive and according to Haviland, includes grading, paving, utility relocation, signals and storm drain installation.

While funding for the work was approved back in 2017, its construction has been met with delays.

In 2017, the N.C. Board of Transportation approved spending $17.5 million to purchase land and complete utility work for the construction of two segments of a median along Market Street -- this included the stretch between Lendire and Marsh Oaks Drives.

The cost of the department’s improvements along Market Street, including the raised median, totaled $24 million.

At the time, construction on the median was scheduled for 2019 but slowed because of utility conflicts.

According to Haviland, the project is expected to be completed this fall.

