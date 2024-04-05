Here's a tip: Ditch ridiculous 'Save our tips' slogan against raising Ohio's minimum wage

I couldn’t help but laugh at the slogan of the campaign against raising Ohio’s minimum wage: "Save our tips."

What?

Nursing home workers don’t get tips. Child care workers don’t get tips. Janitors don’t get tips. Hotel housekeepers rarely get tips. And I can think of exactly zero people I know who will stop tipping restaurant servers just because the servers are finally getting paid more than abject poverty wages.

Raise the Wage Ohio wants to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would raise the minimum wage to $12.75 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2025, and then it would go up to $15 an hour starting on Jan. 1, 2026. The measure would also get rid of Ohio’s tipped wage.

The slogan doesn't even make any sense.

All of these workers deserve to be paid properly for a hard day’s work. To make sure that happens, Ohio's minimum wage must be increased. That's all there is to it.

Please sign the "Raise the Wage" petition now, and vote to raise Ohio’s minimum wage in November. The opposition has a nonsensical slogan because their position is indefensible.

Karen Weese, Montgomery

