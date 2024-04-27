Here's who you said Donald Trump should choose as his running mate for 2024.

Editor's note: We could not include all responses to this prompt, but we encourage readers to keep up with future questions by subscribing to our opinion newsletter, Oklahoma Public Square.

Donald Trump is the presumptive Republican nominee for the office of president of the United States. We asked readers who they think Trump should choose as his running mate and why that person would be the best choice.

Here's what readers had to say:

From our inbox ✉

● It’s of no consequence who Trump’s running mate is. I can’t imagine who would want the job considering that a scaffold was built with Trump’s blessing for his former VP on January 6th. The man who places such emphasis on loyalty has zero loyalty to anyone else. If Trump wins, our democracy is over — so it really doesn’t matter who his VP might be.

— Mary Kirtley, Oklahoma City

● If we assume that Trump wins the nomination (I hope not), then I'd make a perverse bargain with Nikki Haley to run as No. 2 because she's the best qualified candidate to succeed him among those who "also ran," period!

— Derel Schrock, Edmond

● Penelope on "Saturday Night Live" because she’s the only one I know who could keep up with the conversation.

— Ron Cobb, Yukon

From our survey form 📋

● It doesn’t matter who he picks. He’s never going to be re-elected.

— Terri Taylor, Oklahoma City

● Vivek Ramaswamy

— Tony and Jena H., El Reno

More: We asked if you planned to buy a Bible from Donald Trump. Here's what you said.

The Public Square logo

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Donald Trump could be Republican nominee for president; who will be VP?