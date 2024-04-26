Here's how Providence's mayor is making a case for noise cameras to ticket loud cars

PROVIDENCE – Mayor Brett Smiley's noise camera bill faced far less skepticism from Senate Judiciary Committee members than it did during its hearing in the House. In fact, the bill was heard by the committee on Thursday night without provoking a single question from lawmakers.

Smiley has already included $100,000 for the cameras in his proposed fiscal year 2025 budget. If installed, they would photograph license plates of drivers breaking the city's noise law with, for example, loud music or straight pipes on motorcycles. Smiley has repeatedly addressed concerns about the potential for disproportionate impacts on communities of color, though questions persist for some locals.

"There's no risk of implicit or explicit bias from a police officer on who they choose to pull over," Smiley said. "This is simply whether the noise meter sees that you've triggered the legal limit, or not, and takes a picture."

Councilman suggests immigrant populations could be impacted

Just before the hearing, at a Wednesday community meeting on noise pollution at the Brown University School of Public Health, Councilman Juan Pichardo worried about what he described as a "cultural aspect" that may factor into who gets tickets, and who doesn't.

"I think that an immigrant population celebrates differently," said Pichardo.

The councilman represents Ward 9, which includes Elmwood and South Elmwood, areas that, based on Brown research, weather a lot of noise pollution.

"You look at the congas and the merengue and you want to be able to feel the beats while you're dancing," Pichardo added.

On the contrary, Councilman John Goncalves, who represents Ward 1's Fox Point and was also at the meeting, has been noise camera supporter for years.

"The fact that it’s undermining quality of life across the city, it’s not fair, whether you live in College Hill, Blackstone or the Southside of Providence," he said.

Assistant Professor of Epidemiology Erica Walker still felt the cameras could mean policing the expression of diverse communities.

"I think we're opening the door to that," Walker said. "We are. ... once we open the door, there's no going back."

However, Smiley has said the cameras, if installed, would be placed evenly around the city so as to not target any particular neighborhood. The East Side, for example, has very little noise pollution, according to Brown research.

A map based on a Journal analysis of 2022 noise complaints to the Providence police shows that most calls came from city's South Side and West End, while the East Side was relatively quiet.

ACLU still speaking out against noise cameras, concerned about added surveillance

At Thursday's hearing, only a small handful of individuals offered testimony, though the Rhode Island American Civil Liberties Union once again showed up to oppose the cameras – plus Smiley's bill for "block the box" cameras that was also being herd that night. (That bill would allow Providence to use traffic cameras to ticket drivers causing gridlock. Though it hasn't seen as much conversation as the noise cameras.)

"We’ve long expressed opposition to really what we see as the needless proliferation of surveillance technologies, especially camera technologies, as a method of addressing concerns about community safety or the enforcement of traffic statutes," said RI ACLU Policy Associate Hannah Stern. "We know these technologies are very seductive to cities. They have a surface-level simplicity and they appear to be non-discriminatory, but the potential implications for community privacy, for due process, they’re just really concerning enough that we do urge rejection of both bills."

Rhode Island Police Chiefs' Association Executive Director Sid Wordell submitted written testimony in support of both bills. The Providence Journal is attempting to obtain a copy of Wordell's statement.

Both bills were held for further study.

