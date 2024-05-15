Here's how a North Augusta chemical plant will be helping U.S. Navy on $8 million project

The Halocarbon Products Corp. plant in North Augusta, S.C., is seen in this aerial photo from 2003.

A North Augusta producer of fluorinated chemicals is subcontracting on an $8 million project for the U.S. Navy.

Halocarbon Products Corp. will assist Lithion, a manufacturer of battery packs and modules for noncivilian use.

The contract is with the Naval Sea Systems Command, the biggest of the Navy’s five systems commands, which builds, acquires and maintains the Navy’s fleet and its combat systems.

The fixed-price contract will fund "research and development activities associated with advancement and improvement in current and future shipboard electric power and energy systems," Lithion said in a statement May 9.

Halocarbon built its North Augusta plant in 1982, and by the end of the decade was shouldering all the company’s production. The facility has expanded several times since 1990.

Halocarbon produces halogenated products for industrial uses, specifically PFAS, or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, which are used in myriad products such as adhesives, wire insulation and waterproof clothing.

