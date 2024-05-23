Here's how much tuition will increase in University of Missouri System next year

Tuition rates for undergraduate students at the University of Missouri and the other campuses in the system will increase by 5% for 2024-25, the University of Missouri System Board of Curators voted Thursday.

The rates for graduate and students pursuing degrees in specific professions, the increase will range from 3% to 5%.

The system adopted differential tuition, also called tiered tuition starting in the 2023-24 school year.

For example, an in-state student pursuing a bachelor's degree in journalism would pay $8,839.50 per semester, including fees. The tuition per credit hour is $647.90. A resident student pursuing a degree in veterinary medicine would pay about twice that amount, $16,897.40 per semester.

Over the past five years, the university’s cost per degree has fallen 11% when compared to inflation, according to a UM System news release.

“We are proud to support student success by providing a world-class education at an exceptional value,” said Mun Choi, system president and MU chancellor, the news release. “Our students are completing their degrees on time and with the experience needed to launch great careers right away. The tuition increase will ensure that we keep delivering results that change lives and support the economic development in Missouri.”

In discussing the tuition for out-of-state students during the meeting, Curator Keith Holloway said the in-state tuition for the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is more than the out-of-state tuition for MU.

"We're at a competitive advantage," said Ryan Rapp, chief financial officer.

"Many students that come from out of state stay in the area," Choi said, adding that his information was anecdotal.

Curator Bob Blitz asked if they weren't being too conservative with tuition, considering all that's offered at MU and Missouri University of Science and Technology.

"Just overall, looking at the spectacular things we offer at Columbia, are we too low?" Blitz said.

Roger McKinney is the Tribune's education reporter. You can reach him at rmckinney@columbiatribune.com. He's on X at @rmckinney9

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: University of Missouri undergrads will pay higher tuition next year