Here's how much revenue Springfield schools will lose as federal pandemic funds dry up

The Springfield school board is expected to approve a budget for the 2024-25 year by late June.

Springfield Public Schools' months-long process of developing a spending plan for the 2024-25 year entered its public phase Tuesday and a series of tough decisions are expected.

The district is expecting to see its overall revenue drop by $11.7 million during the next fiscal year based on early projections, due to a stream of federal pandemic relief funds expiring.

Cara Stassel, executive director of business services, provided the school board with a budget planning overview of what has happened so far and the next steps.

"We are right in the middle of the process with lots of work and engagement still to do before the final recommendation is made in June," Stassel told the board, which must adopt a budget before July 1.

The budget is not finalized until the end of the fiscal year because revenue projections are shaky until the Missouri General Assembly approves a budget, which includes state funding levels for K-12 education.

The budget development process started in late 2023 with the administration meeting with budget leaders, sharing information with the board and then engaging in collective bargaining with different employee groups, which is ongoing.

Cara Stassel

Springfield, the state's largest district, has an operating budget of more than $361 million.

Revenue comes from three general areas this year: almost 63% from local or county sources, 27% from the state and the rest from federal.

Nearly 79% of the operating budget goes to employee salaries and benefits.

Here are the four major funding categories in the budget:

General and teacher fund − salaries and benefits for all employees; purchased services or contracts with others; and supplies including fuel for buses, paper, food for students, utilities, and textbooks;

Capital projects fund, including bond fund − all faculty acquisition and construction, lease-purchase payments, and other spending such as equipment and buses;

Health Benefit Trust Fund, a self-funded insurance − medical and prescription benefits for employees and wellness programming;

Debt service fund − principal and interest payments, and fees, to pay off taxpayer-approved debt;

That breakdown did not include the $29 million in funds this year from the federal Elementary & Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, fund.

"The ESSER dollars must be spent and reported by October 2024 so this is the final year to spend these funds," Stassel said.

"Currently, the district plans to draw down from the state the final $7 million after June 30."

In recent years, the district has earmarked a chunk of the ESSER funds to pay for temporary positions to address the pandemic-related learning loss and improve student behavior. Many of those jobs are expected to go away.

As of February, the district projected a reserve fund balance of 27% at the end of this fiscal year. It is also sometimes called the "rainy day" or emergency fund and is typically used to cover unexpected or one-time expenses.

"The operating fund balance at the end of last year was 28.93%. Over the last several years, the district has experienced higher-than-normal fund balance due to the influx of federal stimulus funds related to COVID-19," Stassel said.

"Prior to this, the district had a historical fund balance ranging from 17-18%. As the end of the stimulus funds draws near, the district's fund balance will also begin to return to a more normal level."

As part of the presentation, Stassel explained that revenue for the district comes in at different times and keeping funds in reserve helps ensure there is always money to pay the bills and respond to an emergency.

"Almost two-thirds of the district's revenue comes from local sources. The majority of the district's local revenue is received in January," she said. "This is why maintaining a healthy fund balance is so important, so the district doesn't have to borrow money to meet payroll toward the end of the calendar year."

The schedule

A look at when parts of the budget planning process will be presented to the Springfield school board:

April 9 − Presentation of details related to debt service, capital projects and Health Benefit Trust funds at first study session after the new board is sworn in;

April 8 and April 10 − Board members will meet, in small groups, to receive preview of budget process any any new information about revenue or expenses;

May 21 − Presentation of details related general and teacher funds;

June 11 − Presentation of proposed 2024-25 budget with any recommended changes;

June 25 − Board is expected to vote on final spending plan for upcoming fiscal year.

