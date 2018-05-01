What to Write in a Mother's Day Card

From Woman's Day

Some women have an easy time getting pregnant. Some women have easy pregnancies. Some women have easy babies. Some women have easy teenagers. No woman I've ever met has had all four. And a Mother's Day card is the perfect place to acknowledge that your mom has made a lot of sacrifices for you.

So instead of letting Hallmark do all the heavy lifting, get a card for mom that has some space for penning a personal message, and use these ideas as a jumping-off point.

Talk about the time you needed her most, and she was there.

Whether it was to cheer you on during a big game or cheer you up after someone broke your heart, devote a few sentences to how her presence boosted you up. And thank her for the support.

Say what you most adore about her.

Maybe she's got a wicked sense of humor. Maybe she never sweats the small stuff. Maybe she is the most selfless person you've ever encountered. Whatever you love about her, make it known in the card.

Retell a funny family story.

Every mom has a story about her kids she remembers fondly. Remind her of the one that always makes her laugh. Bonus points if you can add something she didn't realize had also happened.

Photo credit: Getty Images More

Write about a lesson she taught you.

There's probably been a situation when you handled things exactly as your mom would have, especially if you're a parent, yourself. Share the story, and end it with how appreciative you are that she influenced you in such great ways.

In your years as someone's child, you've likely regretted doing something that upset or angered your mom. If you've never owned up to it, take the opportunity to do so in the card. It may seem random, but your mother is sure to appreciate the gesture.

Tell her what you couldn't have accomplished without her.

Every loving mother wants their children to achieve their goals. She's probably helped you reach a few of yours. So call them out, emphasizing how it wouldn't have been possible if not for her. Again, thank her. Profusely.

You Might Also Like