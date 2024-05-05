Here's a list of everywhere you can vote early or on Election Day in St. Joseph County

Colette Bent, from Mishawaka, casts her early vote at the Mishawaka County Services Building on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Election day is Tuesday, but voters still have two chances to vote early.

Absentee voting is available in two locations in St. Joseph County: the County-City building, at 227 W. Jefferson Blvd. in downtown South Bend, or the Mishawaka County Services Building at 219 Lincoln Way W., Mishawaka.

All registered voters in the county may vote at either location in the primary election, according to the St. Joseph County Clerk’s office.

Here are the hours for early voting:

∎ Sunday, May 5 from noon to 4 p.m.

∎ Monday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to noon.

Where can I vote on Election Day?

Those who have registered to vote in St. Joseph County can vote at any vote center throughout the county on Election Day, May 7. All vote centers are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and are accessible to those with disabilities or mobility issues. If you are in line at 6 p.m., you will be allowed to vote, but you must be present and in line by 6 p.m.

∎ American Legion Post #189: Banquet Hall, 302 Legion Drive, Walkerton

∎ American Legion Post #357: 5414 W. Sample St., South Bend

∎ Centre Township Library: 1150 Kern Road, South Bend

∎ Charles Black Community Center: 3419 W. Washington St., South Bend

∎ Clay High School: 19131 Darden Road, South Bend

∎ Clay International Academy: 52900 Lily Road, South Bend

∎ Darden Primary Center: 18645 Janet Drive, South Bend

∎ Dickinson Fine Arts Academy: Door 13, 4404 Elwood Ave., South Bend

∎ Discovery Middle School: 10050 Brummitt Road, Granger

∎ Edison Middle School: Door 7, 2701 Eisenhower Ave., South Bend

∎ Emmons Elementary School: 1306 S. Main St., Mishawaka

∎ Epic Church: 3524 Harrison Road, Mishawaka

∎ Grissom Middle School: 13881 Kern Road, Mishawaka

∎ Harris Branch Library: 51446 Elm Road, Granger

∎ Harrison Elementary School: Door 1, 3302 W. Western Ave., South Bend

∎ Jackson Middle School: 5001 Miami Road, South Bend

∎ John Adams High School: Door 20, 808 Twykenham Drive, South Bend

∎ John Young Middle School: 1801 N. Main St., Mishawaka

∎ LaSalle Intermediate Academy: 2701 Elwood Ave., South Bend

∎ Lincoln Elementary School: Main Entrance, 1425 E. Calvert St., South Bend

∎ Marquette Montessori Academy: 1818 Bergan St., South Bend

∎ Marshall Traditional School: Door 2, 1433 Byron St., South Bend

∎ McKinley Elementary School: Door 12, 228 N. Greenlawn Ave., South Bend

∎ Mishawaka County Services Building: 219 Lincoln Way W., Mishawaka

∎ Mishawaka High School: 1202 Lincoln Way E., Mishawaka

∎ Bittersweet Branch Library: 602 N. Bittersweet Road, Mishawaka

∎ Moran Elementary School: Gym, 305 N. Beech Road, Osceola

∎ Navarre Middle School: Door 1, 4702 Ford St., South Bend

∎ North Liberty Community Center: 300 S. Main St., North Liberty

∎ Northpoint Elementary School: 50800 Cherry Road, Granger

∎ O'Brien Recreation Center: Main Door, Studio 1, 321 E. Walter St., South Bend

∎ Olive Township Elementary School: 300 W. Ben St., New Carlisle

∎ Palmer Community Complex: 601 N. Michigan St., Lakeville

∎ Prairie Vista Elementary School: 15400 Brick Road, Granger

∎ Riley High School: Door 20, 1902 Fellows St., South Bend

∎ Rise Up Academy: Door 2, 740 N. Eddy St., South Bend

∎ Schmucker Middle School: 56045 Bittersweet Road, Mishawaka

∎ St. Joseph County Public Library: 305 S. Main St., South Bend

∎ Swanson Traditional School: 17677 Parker Drive, South Bend

∎ Walt Disney Elementary School: 4015 Filbert Road, Mishawaka

∎ Warren Primary Center: 55400 Quince Road, South Bend

∎ Washington High School: 4747 W. Washington St., South Bend

For help understanding what you need to take to the polls, what's on your ballot or where the candidates stand, you can visit vote411.org, a website operated by the League of Women Voters of the South Bend Area and the American Democracy Project of Indiana University South Bend. The League, ADP and The Tribune have partnered for every election since 2016.

You can also review Tribune coverage of the election at southbendtribune.com/news/elections.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Where to show up for early voting Sunday or Monday, or on Election Day