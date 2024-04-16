Here's what we know about the new shopping center that will be anchored by a second Publix

A 16-acre shopping center is slated for the corner of Rockfish Road and Lakewood Drive in Fayetteville just outside the Hope Mills town limits with Publix as the anchor, according to plans approved by the city of Fayetteville.

Preliminary plans for the Shops at Rockfish Village project at 7483 Rockfish Road show a strip mall with 423 parking spaces overall and a new roundabout to facilitate traffic flow.

Jesse Shannon, partner and president of Branch Properties, the project developers, said that construction will start at the end of this year or the beginning of 2025.

"The relocation of transmission lines are going to slow the process down," he said Monday.

As of now, Publix is the only tenant that has been announced publicly. While Shannon confirmed that there are other tenants, Branch Properties is not disclosing their names yet.

The preliminary site plans features a 48,387-square-foot Publix, three outparcels, 21 other tenants, and 137 parking spaces.

How big is the shopping center?

The total area of the shopping center is 16.14 acres, featuring a 48,387-square-foot Publix as the anchor store, along with three smaller buildings ranging from 4,200 to 8,050 square feet and accommodating 21 other storefronts. The total building area of the shopping center amounts to 76,237 square feet.

This new development will be located across the street from the Traemoor Village Shopping Center, which features a Harris Teeter, a competitor to Publix, and behind Stoney Point Elementary School. Nearby eateries include Hwy 55, Tropical Smoothie Café, Jersey Mike's Subs, McDonald's, Eggs Up Grill and Domino's Pizza.

This image is a Google overlay of the location for the Shops at Rockfish Village on the corner of Rockfish Road and Lakewood Drive.

Reporter Lizmary Evans covers growth and development for The Fayetteville Observer. You can reach her at LEvans@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Publix to anchor new shopping center in Fayetteville near Hope Mills