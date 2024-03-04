Here's what Hornell-area schools have planned for the solar eclipse on April 8

Many schools in and around the Canisteo Valley and Allegany County are adjusting schedules for April 8, 2024 – the day of the total solar eclipse.

The eclipse on the second Monday in April will have a path of totality passing through much of New York state, with the roughly 100-mile wide swath entering in the southwestern part of the state at just after 3:15 p.m., and departing northern New York just before 3:30.

If it's a clear day, thousands of people are expected to visit the area, searching for the best location to watch the phenomena. In that case, travel complications are likely.

Public school districts in the region are deciding individually how to handle eclipse day and whether to cancel classes or dismiss students early.

Plans in some local districts have not been finalized for April 8, but multiple schools surveyed are developing lessons and activities to deepen understanding of the once-in-a-century event.

Hornell area schools make plans for April 8

Several communities in Livingston County are in the path of totality. Livingston County districts are on their last day of spring break April 8, so most if not all schools will not be in session that day.

Hornell City School District students will have a half day of classes on April 8. Hornell Superintendent Jeremy Palotti said plans are being put together for a viewing event at the school. The district is working with HPG and more details will be released.

Here's what some other Hornell area school districts are planning for the eclipse. Hint: Most are having a half day of classes.

Arkport Central School will dismiss students at 11:30 a.m.

Canaseraga Central will have a full day of school, taking advantage of the instructional opportunity afforded by the eclipse, the district said.

For now, Canisteo-Greenwood is planning a half-day of classes, but the district may decide to make it a full day off so people can travel, Superintendent Thomas Crook said. Stay tuned. Canisteo-Greenwood has eclipse glasses for the community.

In Wellsville, students will have a half day. Educators will teach lessons on the eclipse and all students will be given eclipse viewing glasses. The Wellsville secondary school will dismiss students at 10:40 a.m.

There will be no classes at Bolivar-Richburg Central School on the day of the total solar eclipse. Prior to the school's spring break, the earth science teacher will have an eclipse presentation for students.

A regular day of school is planned at Genesee Valley. Eclipse glasses will be provided to all students.

Bath Central School will be a half day for all students, with each building following their normal half day schedule. In addition to all students being released early, all team members will be released at 11:30 a.m. There will be no after school activities, including athletic contests or practices.

Alfred-Almond Central School students will be dismissed after a half day of classes.

Jasper-Troupsburg Central School is dismissing early as well.

-- This list may be updated. Check back for continuing eclipse updates.

